ArtByte (ABY) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $50,369.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArtByte has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.01660360 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004958 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017484 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025746 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Artists can receive and spend (cash in) ArtByte , just as you would cash-in airline mileage points or credit card bonus points. This provides real financial support for their careers. Additionally artists gain increased exposure (at no cost) on ArtByte’s social media and forum. “

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to purchase ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.