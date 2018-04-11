OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $571,000 Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,273,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,258 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12,171.87, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo set a $74.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

