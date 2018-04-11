JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase comprises about 1.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.70. 6,390,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,892,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $378,888.28, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.

In related news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

