Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

In related news, Director Craig T. Monaghan sold 28,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,963,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,688 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,390.73, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

