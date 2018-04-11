IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of IsoRay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.42 on Monday. IsoRay has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). IsoRay had a negative return on equity of 69.11% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds.

