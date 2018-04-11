Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

ASCMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascent Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

NASDAQ ASCMA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 67,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ascent Capital Group has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascent Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ascent-capital-group-ascma-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.