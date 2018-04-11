Asch (XAS) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Asch has a market cap of $42.04 million and $630,552.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00006601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, OEX and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Asch has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00785037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00174387 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00065097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Asch

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Asch’s official website is www.asch.io. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global.

Asch Coin Trading

Asch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

