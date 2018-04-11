Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Position Trimmed by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 615.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.65. 1,697,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,889. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The firm has a market cap of $80,922.85, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.39.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.62, for a total transaction of $958,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.91, for a total transaction of $560,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,659 shares of company stock worth $17,317,694. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

