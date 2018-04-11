Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $13.09 Million Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 441,215 shares during the quarter. Remark accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.92% of Remark worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Remark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Remark by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Remark from $10.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, CFO Douglas Osrow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MARK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 652,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,973. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, formerly Remark Media, Inc, owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

