Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $15.97 Million Holdings in Envestnet (ENV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,882 shares during the quarter. Envestnet makes up 2.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Envestnet worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENV. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,434,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,173,000 after acquiring an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. 232,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,884. The stock has a market cap of $2,377.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. ValuEngine raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

In related news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $390,284.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,767 shares of company stock worth $4,249,957. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

