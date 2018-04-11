LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) Position Reduced by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. LogMeIn comprises 3.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of LogMeIn worth $23,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.37.

Shares of LOGM stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.55. 403,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,326. LogMeIn, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.80 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,003.35, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $276.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions for individuals and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; and Grasshopper, a provider of telephony solutions.

