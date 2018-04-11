Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Health Insurance Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,453,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 516,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,717,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 668,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 379,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 405,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. 688,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.42, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.41. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sheldon Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 109,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Telkamp sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $360,814.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $705,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,970 shares of company stock worth $1,576,014 in the last three months. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

