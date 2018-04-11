Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,246 shares during the period. Shopify Inc (US) accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Shopify Inc (US) worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.83. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $154.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11,880.37, a P/E ratio of -284.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.15 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial set a $160.00 target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

About Shopify Inc (US)

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

