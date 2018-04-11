Ashland (ASH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASH. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

NYSE:ASH opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,300.63, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ashland had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ashland news, insider Anne T. Schumann sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $859,559.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $316,043.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,021 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ashland by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in Ashland by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,884,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,158,000 after buying an additional 444,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,081,000 after purchasing an additional 151,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,662,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,149 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ashland (ASH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ashland-ash-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.