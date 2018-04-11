Ashmore Group (AJMPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS:AJMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ashmore Group plc is an emerging market investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. Ashmore Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Ashmore Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ashmore Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

AJMPF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664. Ashmore Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Ashmore Group Company Profile

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets in emerging markets across the globe.

