12,779 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after buying an additional 26,584,514 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,389,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,359 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,500,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,226,000 after buying an additional 4,165,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,688,000 after buying an additional 4,066,266 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 60,483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,392,000 after buying an additional 2,419,319 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127,049. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $197,041.67, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.41%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

