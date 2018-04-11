Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (G) a €16.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($20.37) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G. Jefferies Group set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays set a €14.40 ($17.78) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.10 ($19.88) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.33 ($20.16).

Shares of G opened at €15.73 ($19.42) on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a one year high of €16.48 ($20.35).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

