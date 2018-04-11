Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,409 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,674,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $27,878,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $16,071,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,786,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,779,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Associated Banc by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $265,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Stein sold 15,400 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $391,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,898. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ASB shares. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Associated Banc from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 850,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,809. The stock has a market cap of $3,701.19, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.38 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

