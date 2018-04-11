B. Riley Reiterates “$6.00” Price Target for Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST)

B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Asterias Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AST. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AST opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Asterias Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 403.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Asterias Biotherapeutics by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

