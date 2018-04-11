AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Upgraded by Jefferies Group to “Buy”

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,600 ($79.15) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 5,075 ($71.73). Jefferies Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($80.57) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($84.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 5,500 ($77.74) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($74.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,224.70 ($73.85).

LON:AZN traded down GBX 7 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5,070 ($71.66). 1,883,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 4,260 ($60.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,520 ($78.02).

In other news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,846 ($68.49) per share, with a total value of £20,110.90 ($28,425.30).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

