Astronics Co. (ATRO) CEO Peter J. Gundermann Sells 2,000 Shares

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) CEO Peter J. Gundermann sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATRO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. 122,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $49.45.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $171.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.15%. equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Astronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Astronics to $39.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

WARNING: “Astronics Co. (ATRO) CEO Peter J. Gundermann Sells 2,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/astronics-co-atro-ceo-sells-72200-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.