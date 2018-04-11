At Home (NYSE:HOME) Major Shareholder Sells $107,210,074.66 in Stock

At Home (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 3,731,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $107,210,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HOME stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 503,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. At Home has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2,100.48, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80.

At Home (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. At Home had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $293.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that At Home will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of At Home in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of At Home in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of At Home in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in At Home by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in At Home by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in At Home by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in At Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in At Home by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden décor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments.

