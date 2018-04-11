Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2019 Earnings (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.15).

ATRA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,188,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,598,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 946,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Mcgrath sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $611,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,565.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchall G. Clark sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $897,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,724 shares of company stock worth $11,207,924. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

