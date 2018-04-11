Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) CEO Sells $176,440.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 4,400 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $176,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 671,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.55. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15). equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) CEO Sells $176,440.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/atara-biotherapeutics-inc-atra-ceo-sells-176440-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.