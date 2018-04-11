ATBCoin Price Down 11.4% This Week (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,837.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $651.30 or 0.09537790 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00172905 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.01719680 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016590 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 53,355,209 coins and its circulating supply is 41,378,409 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATB coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency designed to solve some of the most pressing issues in the current crypto landscape, such as scalability, energency efficiency and more. ATB coin features some of the most recent technologies in the blockchain space such as the SegWit update and Lightning Network making it more efficient, flexible, and agile. ATB coin comes with an array of lightweight and user-friendly wallets—for desktop, iOS, Android, and web.”

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATBCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.