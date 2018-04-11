Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.76.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.90 to C$1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

ATH stock opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $525.46, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.57.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.23 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canada-based energy company, which is focused on the exploration for, and development and production of, light oil and liquids-rich natural gas from regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada, and bitumen from oil sands in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta, Canada.

