Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) to post $426.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.40 million. Atkore International Group reported sales of $372.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full-year sales of $426.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

ATKR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.49. 73,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,619. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,189.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 17,225,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $374,999,984.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Mallak sold 87,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,879,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,871.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,109,924 shares of company stock valued at $500,173,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 34,843.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

