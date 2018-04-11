Atlas Financial (AFH) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.04

Media coverage about Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlas Financial earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 43.7930642576864 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

NASDAQ:AFH opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Atlas Financial has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Atlas Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Atlas Financial (AFH) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.04” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/atlas-financial-afh-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-04-updated-updated-updated.html.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc formerly JJR VI Acquisition Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the business of providing commercial automobile insurance in the United States with a niche market orientation. The Company’s automobile insurance products provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.