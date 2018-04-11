Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Purchases 1,555 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 368,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,691. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9,340.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.89%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

