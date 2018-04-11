ATN (ATN) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. ATN has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $60,092.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00005027 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, AEX and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00790474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015010 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014427 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00173730 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,219,799 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin and AEX. It is not presently possible to buy ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

