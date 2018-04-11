ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

ATN International has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of -73.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 618.2%.

ATNI stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.39, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.87. ATN International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $360,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $497,244.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,017.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/atn-international-inc-atni-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th-updated-updated.html.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.