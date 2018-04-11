Atomic Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $201,017.00 (CRYPTO:ATOM)

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Atomic Coin has a total market capitalization of $201,017.00 and approximately $116.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atomic Coin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00739004 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007070 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003900 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001836 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Atomic Coin Profile

Atomic Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 15,336,716 tokens. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Coin is an hybrid PoW/PoS using the Scrypt algorithm. 100% PoS interest will be reduced after 3 months after launch. “

Atomic Coin Token Trading

Atomic Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Atomic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

