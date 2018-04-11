TheStreet Upgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to “C-“

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 198,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,097. The company has a market capitalization of $679.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.26. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $68,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after buying an additional 494,306 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 209,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 900,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 75,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/atricure-atrc-lifted-to-c-at-thestreet-updated-updated-updated.html.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.