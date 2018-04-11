Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $5.34 Million Holdings in AT&T (T)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,489,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,865,363,000 after buying an additional 4,104,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,356,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,458,000 after buying an additional 3,500,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,677,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,934,000 after buying an additional 1,672,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,360,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,633,000 after buying an additional 1,263,645 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,732.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $5.34 Million Holdings in AT&T (T)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/att-inc-t-stake-increased-by-delta-asset-management-llc-tn-updated-updated.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.