AT&T (NYSE:T) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

AT&T (NYSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

AT&T has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,480,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,175,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $215,908.63, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $40.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $134,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in AT&T by 64.1% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 89.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 23.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

