AU Optronics Corp (AUO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut AU Optronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CLSA upgraded shares of AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AU Optronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of AU Optronics (NYSE AUO) traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 664,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,185. AU Optronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4,484.90, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 billion. AU Optronics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. analysts expect that AU Optronics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AU Optronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,543,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AU Optronics in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AU Optronics in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 121,188 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.

