Aurora DAO Price Tops $0.0754 on Top Exchanges (AURA)

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Aurora DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora DAO has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora DAO has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $9,650.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00851622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002975 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014469 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00172321 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00062245 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,907,520 tokens. Aurora DAO’s official website is auroradao.com. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aurora DAO’s official message board is medium.com/aurora-dao. Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to buy Aurora DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora DAO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

