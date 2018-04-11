Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) Market Cap Reaches $8.37 Million

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00013928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, ISX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $8,423.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00049912 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000937 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022732 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 8,658,139 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

