Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00013850 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and ISX. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $8,776.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000837 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00023053 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 8,658,139 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ISX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

