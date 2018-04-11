Australian REIT Income (TSE:HRR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE HRR.UN remained flat at $C$9.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132. Australian REIT Income has a twelve month low of C$9.42 and a twelve month high of C$11.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/australian-reit-income-fund-hrr-un-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-on-april-13th-updated-updated.html.

About Australian REIT Income

Australian REIT Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, and opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to invest in a managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) issued by Australian real estate investment trusts and issuers principally engaged in the real estate industry in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.