Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 330 ($4.66) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 468 ($6.61) to GBX 370 ($5.23) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Macquarie reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.17) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.78) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 407.71 ($5.76).

AUTO traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 356.50 ($5.04). 3,342,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($4.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($6.29).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

