Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.65) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.36) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.78) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.66) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($7.35) to GBX 360 ($5.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 407.71 ($5.76).

LON AUTO traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 356.50 ($5.04). 3,342,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 313 ($4.42) and a one year high of GBX 445 ($6.29).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

