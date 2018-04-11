Autodesk’s (ADSK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $135.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $136.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.48.

ADSK opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20. The company has a market cap of $27,852.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 206.64%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Autodesk will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 388 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $48,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 20,458 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $2,528,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,475 shares of company stock worth $6,094,232 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Autodesk by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $7,110,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/autodesks-adsk-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-robert-w-baird.html.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.