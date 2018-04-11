Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 1,000 Shares of Autohome (ATHM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its holdings in shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Autohome were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Autohome by 32,489.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 103,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,556.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content.

