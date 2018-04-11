Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Holdings in Adp, Llc (ADP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its holdings in shares of Adp, Llc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in ADP were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ADP by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of ADP in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ADP by 5,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,013,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,260,000 after buying an additional 3,947,657 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ADP by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ADP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 159,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ADP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of ADP in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ADP from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ADP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.29.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of ADP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $7,848,958.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,088,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 3,242 shares of ADP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $405,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,161 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.58. 1,356,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,471. Adp, Llc has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $50,727.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. ADP had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Adp, Llc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from ADP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ADP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.11%.

ADP Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

