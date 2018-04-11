Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Adp, Llc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ADP were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ADP by 402.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,798,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047,575 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,761,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ADP by 42,776.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,376,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,560 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ADP by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,402 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADP by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 513,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. Adp, Llc has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,399.76, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. ADP had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Adp, Llc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ADP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.11%.

In other ADP news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,088,234.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 28,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $3,532,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,161 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,893 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ADP from $133.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ADP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ADP from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/automatic-data-processing-adp-shares-sold-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc-updated-updated.html.

About ADP

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ADP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.