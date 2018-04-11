Broadcom (AVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note released on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $335.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $332.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.89.

AVGO stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.75. 3,324,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,862. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $208.44 and a 52 week high of $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94,008.81, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Broadcom had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 48.95%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $243,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.72, for a total value of $4,954,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,675 shares of company stock worth $25,376,429. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,924,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,403,033,000 after buying an additional 508,470 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,583,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,434,493,000 after buying an additional 418,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,670,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,735,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,768,000 after buying an additional 821,739 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 80.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,980,000 after buying an additional 1,512,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

