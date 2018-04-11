Leland Verner Sells 100,000 Shares of Avante Logixx (XX) Stock

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Director Leland Verner sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00.

Leland Verner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Leland Verner sold 70,200 shares of Avante Logixx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$26,676.00.

XX stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,866. Avante Logixx has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/avante-logixx-inc-xx-director-leland-verner-sells-100000-shares-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiary, Avante Security Inc, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.