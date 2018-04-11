Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.01. 70,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,135.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 3,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $376,753.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,494.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $325,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,409 shares of company stock worth $18,288,509. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

