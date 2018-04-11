AveXis (AVXS) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVXS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $110.00 price objective on AveXis and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of AveXis in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of AveXis in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded AveXis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AveXis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXS opened at $211.17 on Tuesday. AveXis has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $213.70.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.91). research analysts predict that AveXis will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AveXis news, VP Andrew F. Knudten sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $236,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $826,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $1,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,767,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,248,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,780 shares of company stock valued at $8,341,178 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AveXis by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AveXis in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AveXis by 688.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AveXis in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AveXis in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

